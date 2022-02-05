OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,609,000 after buying an additional 339,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

MDT stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

