OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,277,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,600 shares during the period. TELUS comprises 1.7% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.39% of TELUS worth $115,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,041 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TELUS by 683.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,436 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,410,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TELUS by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,412 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TU stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $24.26.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

