OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $1.56 Million in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 1.22% of Healthcare Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCCC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 29.5% during the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 302,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 68,829 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 27.0% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 7.2% during the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 214,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Healthcare Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCCC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

About Healthcare Capital

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.