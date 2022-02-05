OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 1,554.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,953 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEAH opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

