OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 1.9% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Activision Blizzard worth $128,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

