OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $153.49 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.66. The company has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

