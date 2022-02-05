OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 130,579 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,579 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.7% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Canadian National Railway worth $119,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

