OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 133,600 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,600 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $48,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

