OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 703,386 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,887,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 703,386 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.5% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.25% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $105,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 566.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 42,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

