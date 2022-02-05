OMG Network Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00012185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $707.59 million and $203.23 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00265736 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

