Omni Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $6.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00006995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,316 coins and its circulating supply is 563,000 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

