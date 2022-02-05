One Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

