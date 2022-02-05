One Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOV opened at $149.12 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.15 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.05 and a 200-day moving average of $146.51.

