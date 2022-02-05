One Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 123.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,261 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 654,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after buying an additional 74,417 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.66 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.