One Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 313.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,047 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $105.02 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

