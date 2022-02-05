One Capital Management LLC Buys 10,934 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $198.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.09 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

