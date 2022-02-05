One Capital Management LLC Buys 9,416 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.