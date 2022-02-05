One Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.