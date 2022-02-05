One Capital Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 109,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in RPM International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in RPM International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $152,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

