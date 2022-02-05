One Capital Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGS. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

