One Capital Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 609,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 170,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 22.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

