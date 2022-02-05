One Capital Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 123.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.66 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

