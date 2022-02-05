One Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $198.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.09 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

