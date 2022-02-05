One Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,955 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,891,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 322,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $80.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

