One Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,010 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 109,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of RPM International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of RPM International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $152,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

