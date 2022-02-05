One Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 114,767 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

