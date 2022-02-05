One Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

