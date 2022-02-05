One Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

