One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

