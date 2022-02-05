One Capital Management LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of SHYG opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $46.12.

