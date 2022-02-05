One Capital Management LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,315,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after acquiring an additional 617,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after acquiring an additional 648,345 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $99.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

