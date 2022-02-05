One Capital Management LLC Sells 30,319 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,319 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 77,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 165.2% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

