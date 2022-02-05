One Capital Management LLC Sells 64,955 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,955 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,388,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

