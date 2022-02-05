One Capital Management LLC Sells 7,779 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,064,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after acquiring an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,936,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

