One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 175,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,747,000 after acquiring an additional 32,762 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $53.79 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.