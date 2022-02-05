Only1 Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $636,622.00 (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Only1 has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Only1 has a total market cap of $13.82 million and approximately $636,622.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042771 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00111362 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,076,586 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

