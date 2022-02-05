Onooks (OOKS) Market Capitalization Tops $6.36 Million

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $197,199.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.30 or 0.07222148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,596.59 or 0.99729995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

