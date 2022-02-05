Ontology Market Cap Reaches $486.43 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001337 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $486.43 million and approximately $87.05 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00187418 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00027429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00385464 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00071421 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

