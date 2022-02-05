Opacity Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $21.80 million and $534,966.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

