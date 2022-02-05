Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In related news, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPRO opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.42. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.