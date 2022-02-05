Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,754 shares during the period. Open Lending makes up approximately 3.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.48% of Open Lending worth $22,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $18.06. 546,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,367. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

In related news, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.