OpenOcean Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.87 or 0.07245970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,446.10 or 0.99810741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00053684 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006605 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

