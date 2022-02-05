Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $1.61. Opsens shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 25,969 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

