OptionRoom Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $636,475.68 and approximately $87,131.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.61 or 0.07262206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,665.70 or 1.00074059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006538 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

