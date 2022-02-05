Orchid Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $178.64 million and approximately $24.58 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042733 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00110546 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

