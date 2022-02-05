Orient Walt (HTDF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,656.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $528,890.78 and approximately $12,656.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00052187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.48 or 0.07254813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,503.92 or 0.99852407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

