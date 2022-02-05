Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.48 Million

Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report sales of $30.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.51 million and the lowest is $30.46 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $44.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $136.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.94 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $154.92 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $159.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 680,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 249,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OESX opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $92.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

