O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14. 24,904 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.