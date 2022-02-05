O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) Shares Up 4.9%

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.82 and last traded at $41.41. 75,598 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.