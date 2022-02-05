Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 34,105.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,197 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

NYSE OR opened at $11.07 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,108.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0441 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

